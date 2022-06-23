Huawei P50 available for pre-order

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new Huawei P50 is now available for pre-order in South Africa.

It is the latest addition to the iconic P Series product line by the Chinese smartphone maker.

The Huawei P50 is available for pre-order on the Huawei Store (Online) for R16 999 (US$1 059).

Other smartphones in the series are the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Premium edition.

“From a fantastic camera system, stylish design, long battery life, exceptional charging speeds, intriguing features and more, the new Huawei P50 encompasses it all,” Huawei stated.

Among other specs, the phone’s 6.5-inch display supports 1.07 billion colours and True-Chroma display technology, allowing it to produce colours with accuracy comparable to professional reference displays.

The P50 is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and sports dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera system on the P50 consists of the Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix.

The 7,92 mm smartphone has a 4100 mAh battery and supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge.

– CAJ News