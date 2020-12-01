Groundwork for 5G laid in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A deal between Nokia and Airtel Kenya is to lay the foundation for fifth generation technology (5G) migration in the East African country.

The three-year deal will modernize the capital Nairobi with high speed 4G and 5G-ready hardware from Nokia’s comprehensive AirScale portfolio.

Deployment, which began in June, will cover hundreds of sites and include upgrading existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) coverage in urban, semi urban, highways, tourist spots and central business districts in Nairobi and the rest of Kenya.

Prasanta Das Sarma, Chief Executive Officer, said they were rolling out network to enhance coverage along with modernisation of Airtel’s data network that would help deliver improved, high-speed data services to customers

“This will allow our customers seamless coverage enhancing their browsing experience further,” Das Sarma said.

Kenya is East Africa’s biggest economy.

“This is an exciting deal in an exciting market,” Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of Central and West Africa at Nokia, said.

– CAJ News