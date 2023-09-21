Botswana bourse gets global recognition

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE inception of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) as a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) is set to attract investments to the Southern African country.

BSE has been welcomed at the 62nd WFE General Assembly and Annual Meeting in Bermuda.

The official welcome is pursuant to the approval by the WFE Board of Directors in May in Tokyo, Japan, of the BSE’s application to become a Full Member from Affiliates.

“We are honored about the official welcome and the opportunity to attend our first ever General Assembly as a Full Member,” said BSE Chief Executive Officer, Thapelo Tsheole.

He said BSE operated a fast growing market in a liberal economy with immense prospects to elevate Botswana’s financial markets competitiveness globally.

“This membership will play a pivotal role for us to collaborate with peer exchanges and regulatory authorities to harness investment and growth opportunities in Botswana,” Tsheole said.

The WEF General Assembly and Annual Meeting is an invitation-only event, where leaders of global exchanges, regulatory authorities, the buy-side, industry experts from academia and the media gather together for in-depth discussion on major issues surrounding the global exchange industry.

The event is underway until September 22 and is hosted by the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Established in 1961 and headquartered in London, WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses.

It represents over 250 market infrastructure providers.

– CAJ News