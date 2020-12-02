COVID-19 cases confirmed at reopened Beitbridge border post

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN authorities have confirmed eight positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the border post with South Africa.

The Beitbridge border post has been reopened for motorists and pedestrians nine months after its closure as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), which continues to provide essential services, said it was taking the necessary precautionary steps, as guided by World Health Organisation (WHO) with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Childcare, following the recording of the cases.

The current measures at Zimbabwe’s border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to COVID-19 include testing contacts of all suspected COVID-19 cases, immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices provision of staff with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers and offering services to clients/agents via electronic means.

“ZIMRA is very aware that due to the unique location of our offices and stations coupled with the essential nature of the services we provide there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practicing procedures that reduce exposure to COVID-19,” Francis Chimhanda, ZIMRA spokesperson, stated.

ZIMRA encouraged the public to prioritise their health and safety as well as adopting responsible behavior.

“Our prayers are with the infected and we wish them a speedy recovery,” Chimhanda stated.

The border between Zimbabwe and South Africa is the busiest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

