Restaurant sector opposes further Western Cape lockdown

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) is against the imposition of a further lockdown to curb the resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Western Cape.

Resurgences in both Western Cape and the Eastern Cape provinces have been on the agenda as the National Covid-19 Command Council (NCCC) met on Tuesday.

This was to be followed by a Presidential Coordinating Council meeting on Wednesday where President Cyril Ramaphosa engages and consults with the nine premiers.

The administration of Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, and local governments in the province are reportedly considering their own localised interventions and restrictions to slow the spread of the scourge.

Among proposals said to be on the cards include restriction of alcohol trade and restaurant operations.

Wendy Alberts, Chief Executive Officer of RASA, expressed concern at such plans.

“A lockdown would be disastrous for our economy, will cause major job losses, and indeed a humanitarian disaster, and must be prevented at all costs,” she said.

Alberts advocated for behavioral change, which include the wearing of masks and urged the public to avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close contact, the so-called 3Cs.

“This should be our top priority across all spheres of government.”

RASA believes in localised interventions that ensure that protect the healthcare system and reduce the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring that the economy remains as open as possible.

“And these interventions must be based on top scientific advice,” Alberts said.

Western Cape was initially the epicentre of the COVID-19, a position now held by Gauteng.

As of Tuesday, South Africa has 792 299 cases, including 21 644 deaths.

The Western Cape has 132 865 cases and 4 671 deaths.

– CAJ News