TMCEL expands Mozambique digital services ecosystem

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE use of mobile money and financial inclusion in Mozambique are set to be enhanced following a deal between a local mobile operator and a global technology company.

TMCEL Mozambique and Ericsson have signed a five-year-deal to expand and modernise the former’s network and digital services ecosystem.

This would be achieved through the latest Ericsson Business Support Systems and Mobile Money software innovations.

The deal also includes the deployment of Ericsson’s Mobile Money solution.

“Ericsson’s global experience and innovative solutions will allow us to meet the personalized and rapidly changing requirements of the digital marketplace in Mozambique,” said Mahomed Rafique Jusob Mahomed, Chairman of the Board at TMCEL.

Services provided by Ericsson under the agreement include solution design, project management, technology consultancy, service enablement, business configuration, development and customization, solution integration and verification, and load testing and acceptance.

Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa, said TMCEL’s commitment to innovation and enhanced customer experiences was proof of efforts to offer benefits to Mozambique especially in the area of digital wallets.

“This project is a key aspect to the economic development of the nation and will also be a key enabler for connecting and supporting new emerging industries in the country,” Ashton said.

Mobile money services have become an essential, life-changing tool across Africa, providing access to safe and secure financial services as well as energy, health, education and employment opportunities.

– CAJ News