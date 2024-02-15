UN calls for credible elections in South Sudan

JUBA – HEAD of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Nicholas Haysom said Tuesday that the country can hold honest elections in December if politicians overcome a few obstacles.

Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Haysom urged political leaders to meet challenges in order to hold free, fair and credible elections.

At a press conference in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Haysom listed the obstacles as finalizing security arrangements, deploying unified forces and disbursing money to operationalize electoral bodies rather than just allocating it to the budget, according to Dujarric.

“He (Haysom) also called for intervention at the highest levels to resolve intercommunal tensions, conflict and volatile situation between Dinka Twic, Ngok Dinka, and Nuer communities in Warrap in South Sudan, and also in Abyei,” Dujarric said.

– Xinhua News