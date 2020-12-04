Mnangagwa reiterates Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged the government’s commitment to achieve Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals.

In this blueprint, the government of Zimbabwe has committed itself to facilitating an open market and stable economy through strategies such as the Transitional Stabilization Programme (TSP) and new industrialisation policy.

The private sector is pivotal to these objectives and creating an environment conducive to inclusive and job-creating economic growth.

Accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Mnangwagwa gave the pledge during a tour of the main factory of the cement maker, PPC Zimbabwe, in the capital Harare.

The tour was PPC Zimbabwe’s way of highlighting the investment the company has made and their commitment to the Southern African country.

Mnangagwa highlighted that PPC had been in Zimbabwe for over a century, and is an example of the positive contributions made by corporate citizens.

“Our corporate partners such as PPC Zimbabwe have always stepped up to make the job of government easier during difficult times,” the president said.

“For example when Cyclone Idai struck in 2019, causing catastrophic damage and leaving a humanitarian crisis in its wake, they were amongst the corporate citizens who came forward to help.”

Mnangagwa personally handed over 1 800 bags of SURECEM cement, donated by PPC, to the Cyclone Idai Victims Housing Unit.

This translated to 90 tonnes of cement.

Kelibone Masiyane, the Managing Director of PPC Zimbabwe, thanked the presidential delegation for touring.

The Harare factory has aided PPC Zimbabwe’s capacity to 1,4 million tonnes of cement a year.

Todd Moyo, Chairman of the PPC Zimbabwe Board, spoke about the company’s history in Zimbabwe.

“We are proud of the company’s 107-year history in Zimbabwe and happily commit to another 100 years and beyond,” Moyo said.

– CAJ News