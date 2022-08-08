Drug dealer (90) nabbed for supplying bandits

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A 90-year-old, a mother and some freight workers are among numerous suspects arrested in a crackdown on illegal drug dealers in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) confirmed the arrested of retired soldier, Usman Adamu (90), in the northwestern state of Sokoto.

He is accused of supplying bandits illicit drugs.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was allegedly caught with over 5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

NDLEA operatives also arrested a mother-of-three, Jatau Lydia Lami, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for attempting to export 1 700 tablets of Tramadol allegedly concealed in her luggage to Istanbul, Turkey via a Turkish Airline flight.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hails from the northern Kaduna State and lives in Istanbul, Turkey with her family.

She reportedly attributed the alleged crime on pressure to raise N5 million (US$12 000) ransom to free her mother from captivity of bandits who kidnapped her in June.

It could not be ascertained where the mother was abducted.

Another woman, identified as Solo Osamede has been arrested at the airport for allegedly ingesting 41 wraps of heroin before attempting to take a flight to Italy, where she is resident.

She hails from the southern state of Edo.

The swallowed wraps of the illicit drug have been recovered in four excretions.

Also at the Murtala Muhammed airport, NDLEA officers arrested two freight agents allegedly smuggling consignments of cannabis to the United Araba Emirates (UAE).

Two others were still at large.

Mohamed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, commended operatives for the arrests.

“He charged them and others across the country to remain focused and vigilant,” NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said.

– CAJ News