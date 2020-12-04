NGOs allowed entry into Tigray conflict zones

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE decision to allow humanitarian organisations access to conflict zones offers respite to thousands of refugees caught up in the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Civilians have been trapped in the region or border areas with Sudan without basic needs as the war between the national army and rebellions regional forces escalate.

There is an acute shortage of food, medicine and other relief.

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said the announcement that they would be given access to the displaced was a welcome development for all humanitarian and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the northern region.

“This must mean access everywhere, including to internally displaced people and Eritrean refugees living in Tigray’s camps,” Egeland said.

The official was speaking during a visit of the Um Rakuba camp in Sudan, close to the Ethiopian border.

Close to 10 000 people have already transited to Um Rakuba refugee camp, 70 kilometers south-west of the main border crossing point from Tigray.

The camp reached full capacity late last week.

Despite this, refugees continue to arrive.

Up to 100 000 refugees are projected to arrive to Sudan in the next five months if the conflict in Tigray is not resolved.

Before the influx of refugees from Ethiopia, Sudan has been hosting over 3 million displaced people including refugees from South Sudan.

Severe floods have also affected more than 860 000 locals in all 18 states of Sudan.

In 2020, Sudan’s humanitarian response requires US$1,6 billion (R24,5 billion). Only half has been funded.

– CAJ News