Chinese in Nigeria urged to tighten security

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – CHINA has advised its nationals in Nigeria to prioritise their safety as the political and security situation in the West African country worsens.

The just-concluded elections, which have ended in dispute, have worsened the insecurity in the continent’s largest country by population and its biggest economy.

Opposition parties have rejected the announcement of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) Bola Tinubu as the next president.

“Currently, the security situation in Nigeria is still complex and severe,” the Chinese Embassy stated.

It thus urged its nationals to “tighten your strings of defense.”

“Safety first, life first,” the embassy recommended as a strategy for individuals and businesses.

“Safety is the premise and foundation of development, and production and operation must not be sacrificed at the expense of safety. “

Their embassy reminded them that at times, the Chinese had been irresponsible when it came to ensuring their security.

“Many painful lessons show that the occurrence of the case first stems from lax thinking, from the paralyzed concept and the idea of ‘it has nothing to do with me’,” it added.

In order to avoid kidnapping and attacking cases involving Chinese citizens and companies, the Chinese Embassy provided some tips to compatriots in Nigeria.

Individuals were urged to consider avoiding non-essential travel while they and companies could pay close attention to the security situation in the community where they operated or lived, strengthened daily contact with the local police community leaders, traditional leaders and religious leaders.

Regular contact with Chinese-funded enterprises, chambers of commerce, overseas groups and consular assistance volunteers is also recommended.

Besides the recent volatile elections, Nigeria is synonymous with terror sects, vigilante groups and kidnap gangs.

– CAJ News