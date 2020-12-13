God’s nature is greatly beyond human knowledge

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAVE you ever imagined all the 7,8 billion people in the world simultaneously worshipping, glorifying, praising, exalting, honouring and dedicating their thanksgiving to Jehovah?

Picture this. The 5,2 billion females in this world all of them praying at once asking Jehovah to give them business ideas, resolve their health issues, childlessness and offering them protection from gender-based violence (GBV).

On the other side, an estimated 2,6 billion males, also be praying for wealth, power and success in their chosen fields.

Do you think Jehovah can hear prayers from all these billions praying concurrently?

How does God hear all our prayers at once?

I can see most of you in my continent – Africa- and the rest in the Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America already stammering and stuttering because you do not have an answer.

This is exactly the reason why I urge everything that has breath to lean on the one and only true living Jehovah God…..and nothing else.

Now, here is the deal from the True Gospel! If Jehovah has created heaven and earth by Himself, then what qualifies you to question His capability, ability and capacity to simultaneously hear prayers for just 7,8 billion people?

Jehovah God knows every hair on your head. He knows every detail about you and I, our likes and dislikes, including personal characteristics, locations, secrets, family issues and so much more.

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, I can safely tell you Jehovah is an expert on you.

Luke 12:7 of the New International Version attests this True Gospel. It teaches, “Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”

An average human being has between 100 000 and 150 000 hair individually. Multiply that by 7,8 billion people in the world today.

The answer is nowhere near trillions, quadrillions, quintrillions, sextillions, septillions, octillions, nonillions but decillions!

Rest assured, even your calculator will stop functioning if you attempt enumerate, measure, figure, quantify or assess who this Jehovah I’m preaching in this platform.

The bottom line is that our creator is the most loving and caring Father.

Fellow brethren, hear me loudly and clearly!

In the illustration above, I had not even included the hair of other primates or the furs and feathers for wild or domestic animals and birds of the air.

If I were to add the other hair found elsewhere in every individual’s body, the figure would balloon to something beyond decillions.

Remember in this world Jehovah created an estimated 8,7 million animal species.

Jehovah knows these species’ hair as well.

What baffles me most about this Jehovah is that He determines the number of the stars and calls them each by name.

Psalm 147:4 of the English Standard Version backs this True Gospel. It reads,: “He (Jehovah) determines the number of the stars; he gives to all of them their names”, Whilst the Christian Standard Bible says: “He (Jehovah) counts the number of the stars; he gives names to all of them.”

Clearly, those atheists, doubting Thomases, agnostics, pagans, nihilists and non-believers must stop wasting their time thinking there is no Jehovah.

I invite you to change your ways while there is time.

Jehovah’s supremacy, dominion, authority, power, superiority, greatness, distinction and sovereignty cannot at all be queried, misjudged, underestimated, miscalculated, trivialized or undermined.

For the benefit of those that did not study geography, may I take this opportunity to bring to your attention the universe with a total of eight major planets comprising Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, which Jehovah has created.

There are other smaller ones yet to be discovered.

Jehovah God knows everything in them including beasts, fish, birds, all creatures, trees, sand, soil particles, amount of water and the number of sand.

It is a fact that planets such as Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune orbit around the sun that has an estimated total of 200 billion stars. Jehovah calls all of them by name.

Each of the planets and moons have about 200 billion stars among them. My challenge to you, multiply 200 billion stars per planet by eight major planets.

What is your answer? Let us leave out the smaller planets, including other aquatic life that are yet to be discovered.

Jehovah has a name for every one of the these stars including 100 trillions of galaxies in the universe with each of them having an estimated 200 billion stars.

Believe me, your calculator will never do you justice in getting everything right about the total number of stars. This confirms Jehovah cannot be measured, cannot be fully known by humans except through the limited grace bestowed upon to understand Him.

We humans only have little information about who Jehovah God is. We only know Him as caring and loving Father, who dwells in the most high and secret place, which the heavenly throne.

Psalm 147:5 of the Berean Study Bible states: “Great is our Lord, and mighty in power; His understanding has no limit.”

This Jehovah I’m calling upon everyone to worship knows every word or statement before we open our mouths.

Psalm 139:4 of the English Standard Version confirms: “Even before a word is on my tongue, behold, O LORD, you know it altogether.”

Pause for a second and imagine how clouds hang in the sky.

Job 37:16 New Living Translation reads: “Do you understand how he (Jehovah) moves the clouds with wonderful perfection and skill?”

Now, with all the power and authority that Jehovah has over nature, then tell me, who do you think can hide from Him, for whatever reason?

Hebrews 4:13 of the New Living Translation states: “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God. Everything is naked and exposed before his eyes, and he is the one to whom we are accountable.”

How do you view Jehovah after reading this True Gospel?

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel say amen!

