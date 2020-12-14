Marginalised areas introduced to a connected world

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – YOUTH, orphaned children, people with disabilities as well as abused and neglected women west of Johannesburg can now harness the power of technology to transform their lives.

This follows the MTN South Africa Foundation handing over a 20-seater multimedia centre at Bambisandla Sam Youth Centre, in Carletonville, in partnership with the Department of Social Development.

The initiative forms part of MTN’s drive to support the United Nations’ (UN) 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence (GBV), which takes place every year between November 25 and December 10.

The Bambisandla Sam Youth Centre was selected as recipient in consultation with the Department of Social Development.

It was established by young people with the aim of promoting and encouraging the integration of youth, orphaned children, people with disabilities as well as abused and neglected women in the community.

“The alarming increase in GBV during the lockdown has raised the stakes for everyone to do more to end this scourge,” said Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation.

She said some of the regions in the country, especially in outlying areas, had been badly affected.

“A greater effort is clearly needed,” the executive said.

“We believe that the handover, at a place that provides safety and tranquility to victims of abuse, is an important step towards winning this battle.”

The 20-seater multimedia centre consists of 20 workstations.

The majority of the MTN SA Foundation’s interventions are ICT-driven, as the foundation supports the use of technology to address the socio-economic challenges experienced in disadvantaged communities.

– CAJ News