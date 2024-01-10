Nigeria clamps down on unauthorised WiFi band use

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) -THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is cracking down on the illegal use of the 5GHz (gigahertz) frequency band.

The industry regulator in Africa’s largest economy warned of jail terms, among other penalties telecommunications service providers, private/public organisations or individuals found using this band could face.

NCC noted pursuant to Sections of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003, it is a criminal offence to operate in any frequency not duly assigned by the commission.

“The consequences of such an act may lead to imprisonment, sanction and confiscation of equipment used in operating the illegal services,” warned Reuben Muoka, NCC Director: Public Affairs Department.

The warning pertains to the 5.4 GHz frequency band, spanning the 5.430 – 5.725 GHz range, which is a licensed frequency in the West African country.

NCC has issued a 14-day enforcement notice, effective January 8, to unlicensed operators on the named frequency band to “forthwith, vacate and desist from further transmission of signals or use of equipment in any form on this band without authorisation obtained (from the) commission.”

“The commission shall, without further recourse and upon expiration of the stipulated deadline, commence appropriate enforcement action including, but not limited to, prosecution, fine, and confiscation of equipment used in the illegal transmission of services.”

Not to be confused with 5G, the contemporary 5GHz frequency offers a faster WiFi connection, less interference and supports more channels as well as higher bandwidths than its predecessor, the 2.4GHz band.

– CAJ News