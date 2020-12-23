Africa Mining Indaba receives partnership boost

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) has partnered with the Investing in African Mining Indaba for next year’s virtual industry summit.

The Mining Indaba Virtual is scheduled for February 2-3.

It assumes an online format because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minerals Council members will play an active role in the event and support Mining Indaba with relevant, timely and constructive content.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with Mining Indaba to keep investing in African mining on the global agenda,” said Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at MCSA.

The African Mining Indaba is an ideal place for companies and investors to meet, for governments to illustrate their support for mining and for other stakeholders to connect and debate fundamentally important issues.

“As the representative of most South African mining and exploration companies, the Minerals Council is ideally placed to help shape the agenda, and to further our purpose of Making Mining Matter,” Chabana said.

Simon Ford, Portfolio Director for Investing in African Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week welcomed the partnership with MCSA.

“They bring to the table unmatched expertise, a great network of connections and will undoubtedly be an asset to the event,” Ford said.

He said pledged support for South Africa in its efforts to build back a stronger industry.

“We look forward to addressing common challenges and engaging in fresh thinking together with the Minerals Council,” Ford concluded.

– CAJ News