Huawei upskills 1 500 youths in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – MORE than 1 500 youth across Kenya have received training in digital skills over the past year following a launch of an empowerment initiative by a global technology company.

The youth from 13 locations in eight counties (provinces) are beneficiaries of Huawei truck which has marked its first-year anniversary by achieving the milestone.

The announcement was made as 100 students graduated from the DigiTruck’s latest training of students in Nyeri County at a ceremony graced by Joe Mucheru, Cabinet Secretary for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and other dignitaries.

The recent batch of 100 students successfully completed four weeks of training where they gathered various skills including, but not limited to digital skills, entrepreneurship, marketing, and the ability to work online using the skills acquired.

“We are thankful to the partners we have; CFSK and Huawei, helping us bring connectivity across the country even to our youth,” Mucheru said.

He thanked Huawei and the National Youth Council for ensuring the youth in Nyeri County and across Kenya received digital skills training.

The DigiTruck is a solar-powered mobile classroom equipped with internet and smart devices.

Various partners including the National Youth Council, United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) and Safaricom support the scheme.

These contribute to the government’s Ajira initiative by enabling youth in rural areas to get the digital skills they need to thrive in society and the world of work.

Computers for Schools Kenya provides training on the truck.

Despite a three-month pause when the coronavirus pandemic first broke, the DigiTruck resumed operations again in line with government health protocols.

– CAJ News