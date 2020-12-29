Solar parks switch Angola to renewable energy

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – THE construction of photovoltaic solar parks is poised to strengthen electricity supply in Angola and help the Southern African country switch to renewables as well as reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

There are seven different solar panel projects, two larger ones close to the capital Luanda and five smaller projects in rural areas.

The total capacity will be 370 megawatts (MW) and will make a huge difference for the country’s electricity supply.

The first step in the international business project was recently concluded with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) financing the transaction, which is guaranteed by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN).

Among the international parties involved in the project is SSAB, which will supply the steel.

“There are a number of parties involved in this extensive international project,” said Samuel Arvgård, Regional Sales Manager at SSAB.

These include an American lead supplier, Portuguese contractors based in Angola, the Swedish authorities and Swedish steel from SSAB.

“The steel will be processed by one of our profile manufacturing partners in Sweden,” Arvgård said.

SSAB will supply around 6 000 tonnes of steel during the first half of 2021.

Angola’s Energy 2025 Vision and Electric Sector Transformation Process centers on the growth of generation capacity and grid expansion as well as the mobilisation of private capital with a view to diversify the national economy.

The economy is overly reliant on oil, with Angola the continent’s second largest producer of the commodity, after Nigeria.

– CAJ News