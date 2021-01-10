God, not church principals, is the only Saviour

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

“Pastor, please save me! Without you man of God, there is nothing I can do,” shouted one believer at a Pentecostal church in Johannesburg.

How sure is this believer that this so-called man of God can save them?

My bible teaches me that Jehovah God is the only who saves. No human being can save another.

This is the reason why Jehovah does not answer the prayers of many believers.

This is because this breed of believers always removes His position and replaces it with those of church principals, including pastors, bishops, purported prophets and their spouses.

In reality, anybody who calls upon the Lord, The Almighty Jehovah will clearly hear them.

According to Acts 2:21 of the New Living Translation: “But everyone who calls on the name of the LORD will be saved.”

The book of Psalm 50:15 of the Berean Study Bible reads: “Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor Me.”

Further in the book of 2 Samuel 22:4 of the English Standard Version, it is written: “I call upon the LORD, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies.”

I believe your eyes have been opened and you now understand that whenever we call upon Jehovah, Him alone can answer our prayers. Only He (Jehovah) answers, not any pastor, bishop, prophet or church founder.

Psalm 18:6 of the New International Version concurs: “In my distress I called to the LORD; I cried to my God for help. From his temple he heard my voice; my cry came before him, into his ears.”

The book of Joel 2:32 of the Berean Study Bible confirms this True Gospel: “And everyone who calls on the name of the LORD will be saved; for on Mount Zion and in Jerusalem there will be deliverance, as the LORD has promised, among the remnant called by the LORD.”

If we go deeper with me to the book of Psalm 27:7-12 we read: “Hear, O Lord, when I cry with my voice, And be gracious to me and answer me. When You said, “Seek My face,” my heart said to You, “Your face, O Lord, I shall seek.”

“Do not hide Your face from me, Do not turn Your servant away in anger; You have been my help; Do not abandon me nor forsake me, O God of my salvation! For my father and my mother have forsaken me, But the Lord will take me up. Teach me Your way, O Lord, And lead me in a level path Because of my foes. Do not deliver me over to the desire of my adversaries, For false witnesses have risen against me, And such as breathe out violence.”

Any person, who calls upon the true Living Jehovah God, his or her prayers are answered.

“Everyone who calls on the name of Jehovah will be saved,” according to Romans 10:13 of the New World Translation.

The King James Version states: “Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

Fellow brethren, it is Jehovah who saves. This is because He is impartial. Jehovah extends to all people the opportunity to be saved and gain everlasting life, regardless of their nationality, race, or social status.

Psalm 83:18 of the New International Version says: “Let them know that you, whose name is the LORD– that you alone are the Most High over all the earth.”

I hope this True Gospel addresses this madness of believing in human beings instead of Jehovah.

Henceforth, change your ways and start praising Jehovah God, not human beings.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.