Western Cape operators groomed for global markets

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – HOSPITALITY and tourism operators in the Western Cape have received a platform to enable them appeal to a global audience.

This through the Export Advancement Programme, a vocational training tool in international trade designed to build export competence within companies globally.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape province, is organizing the programme set for last January to early February.

“This programme provides the expertise, knowledge and network needed to help businesses grow internationally and offers a blend of company best practice, export coaching in local seminars in standardized training modules,” Gabriella Meyer from Wesgro’s Operations unit, explained.

This subsidised series of workshops, which comprises of five modules offered over seven online training sessions, will on completion, enable participants to increase their organisations’ competitiveness in the international arena.

Participants will receive the tools to implement sound strategies in their business, which are aimed at helping them exploit international market opportunities and combat competition in the local market.

The five modules are Fundamental of Export Trade, Financial Risk Management, Logistics, Costings/Incoterms and How to Compile a Quotation.

This programmes runs from January 23 to February 1, in the above order.

Western Cape is a tourism Mecca.

Its coasts border the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Western Cape is known for the port city of Cape Town, set beneath Table Mountain, part of a national park of the same name.

It also boasts the Robben Island and historical towns like Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl.

The province, South Africa’s legislative capital, is world-famous for its wine production vineyards.

– CAJ News