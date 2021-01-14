MTN lauds SA authorities for temporary spectrum

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has commended the government and the industry regulator following its recognition as South Africa’s best network in 2020.

It was ranked highest for all the four quarters of the year.

MTN attributed this ranking by MyBroadband in part to the temporary spectrum addition by the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

“While work on the spectrum auction was already underway when the (coronavirus) pandemic hit, the DCDT and ICASA responded swiftly to release temporary spectrum, which had an immediate impact on our ability to reach more South Africans with even better coverage and quality,” said MTN SA Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Motsa.

The executive disclosed MTN SA’s total data traffic almost doubled from 2019 and by using the temporary spectrum, it was able to significantly increase the number of South Africans using data.

This was through its partnership with government and Public Benefit Organisations.

MTN has also zero-rated more than 1000 health and education websites which are currently serving more than 4 million people monthly.

In the past year, Motsa said, MTN had dropped the effective price of data by more than 30 percent.

Motsa said MTN with more spectrum, MTN had expanded and enhanced its network and brought more people online.

“The collaboration between government, ICASA and business works and when we get it right, all South Africans benefit,” he added.

MyBroadband ranked MTN the best network nationally, particularly around Tshwane, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

“We are very pleased with the recent Q4 results from MyBroadband. We have managed to constantly widen the gap between ourselves and our competitors to give our customers a superior experience,” said MTN SA Chief Technology and Information Officer, Giovanni Chiarelli.

MTN also used some of the temporary spectrum to showcase the speed and capabilities of 5G, not only in large cities but also in smaller towns such as Port Alfred, Hopetown, Virginia, Queenstown and Tsantsabane.

MTN has also added new 5G clusters in Durban, Pretoria and Centurion. It has over 30,9 million subscribers.

– CAJ News