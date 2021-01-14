Malema slams ‘mad’ SA decision to close borders

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPOSITION leader, Julius Malema, has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa after the South African government closed land borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Malema, in his trademark firebrand demeanor, equated Ramaphosa’s actions to those of a “madman.”

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was questioning why for example the government closed the border with Lesotho, a country completely surrounded by South Africa.

He criticized the move, arguing COVID-19 was not imported to South Africa through land borders but via airports by individuals from overseas, (mainly Europe, Asia and America).

“So, to now close the border of Lesotho and think that you are solving a problem, when there is no fence between South Africa and Lesotho, you (Ramaphosa) are pretending to be doing something,” Malema said.

“Ramaphosa is busy with nothing. Because, whether you close the border or not, the Lesotho people are going to come to South Africa,” he added.

The opposition leader warned the people would come through an unregulated process, without being tested, without being processed “because fools have closed the gate where there is no fence.”

“It’s like we are led by a mad man from Weskoppies, who goes and puts a gate where there is no fence and hope people will not enter or exit. There is no fence between Lesotho and South Africa.”

Weskoppies is a public psychiatric hospital in the capital, Pretoria.

Malema decried why airports had remained open while borders were closed.

“The disease didn’t come through Zimbabwe or Lesotho. It came from Italy. It is white people who brought the disease here,” he charged.

“The floodgates of corona are open to people who brought corona here. We must not shy it away its white people that brought corona here. And the gates are open for them to continue bringing it.”

South Africa has since March last year imposed one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns but COVID-19 cases are spiking.

It has confirmed over 1,2 million cases and no less than 35 140 deaths.

– CAJ News