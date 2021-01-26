Record goal drought ruffles Mutizwa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KNOX Mutizwa admits to feeling the pressure of his worst run of form, as the frantic search for his first goal of the season finally comes over weekend.

With more than one-third of the campaign elapsed, the Lamontville Golden Arrows player, one of the Premiership’s most lethal strikers in recent seasons, has found the going tough.

He has failed to find the net in the nine matches he has featured in thus far in 2020/21. Mutizwa’s first league goal came last weekend against Cape Town City.

In fact, the highly-rated Zimbabwean centre forward’s goals drought run stretches back 11 games.

He registered his last strike on August 29 in a 1-4 loss at “home” to Cape Town City at Ellis Park Stadium in the bio-bubble last season.

It was one of an impressive 13 goals Mutizwa scored that campaign, which was three less than eventual joint-top scorers, Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile.

Before his current barren spell, the 27-year-old’s longest run without finding the net was nine games in the 2017/18 season, which he would still finish with seven goals.

During an interview with CAJ News Africa, in the aftermath of the scoreless draw at Orlando Pirates on Wednesday, the man from Bulawayo expressed apprehension at his goal drought.

“Obviously, as a striker, I’m worried,” Mutizwa conceded.

He however remained confident of turning his fortunes around as he retained the support of coach Mandla Ncikazi’s technical staff and teammates.

“I’m working on it (goal scoring) and everyone is behind me,” Mutizwa assured.

Arrows’ strong start to the DStv Premiership has offset the challenges the striker is enduring in his fifth season for Abafana Bes’thende.

One of only three unbeaten sides after Round 12 – alongside champions and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and second-placed Moroka Swallows – Arrows are sixth on the 16-team log following weekend’s 2-4 loss to Cape Town City.

“The team comes first and I believe we are doing a great job,” Mutizwa said.

With Mutizwa’s goal-shy concerns and veteran Lerato Lamola having departed for newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), debutant Velemseni Ndwandwe has emerged Arrows’ main source of goals, with five to his name.

– CAJ News