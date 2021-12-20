Bandits kill dozens in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – BANDITS have killed at least 38 people in north-western Nigeria.

The Kaduna state government confirmed the weekend deaths in the area of Giwa.

At the time of going to press, 29 of the victims had been identified.

“Further details will be published as they are confirmed,” stated Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna Commissioner in the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

This is the latest in a series of brutal killings in the volatile West African country.

Kaduna is also a hotspot for kidnappings blamed on bandits.

It is major industrial, commercial and financial centre for northern Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015 after a campaign premised on ending terror in the country that is the most populous in Africa, with an estimated 213 million people.

– CAJ News