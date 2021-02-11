Airline launches new Kenya flight

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE launch of a new flight in Kenya is a major boost to the tourism sector in East Africa’s biggest economy.

The industry has been pushing domestic tourism as a recovery measure following the decline in foreign guest arrivals linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Skyward Express has marked a great milestone with the launch of a flight from the capital, Nairobi, to Malindi.

The carrier had its inaugural flight on Wednesday (today).

“This is an exciting and pivotal moment for us,” said Skyward Express Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Captain Mohamed Abdi.

“It fits within our strategy to enhance the local tourism network and to open up Malindi further to local traffic. We are honoured to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector in Malindi and the neighbouring towns such as Watamu and Mambrui.”

Malindi is a leading tourism destination, globally acclaimed for its pristine beaches and unique cultural sites.

By flying to Malindi, Skyward will be hoping to tap the anticipated increase in traffic to Malindi and Watamu that local tourists have been frequenting in the last few months.

The airline will operate its state of the art Dash8 q100 with a seating capacity of 37 passengers.

The company already has flights to Eldoret, Lamu, Lodwar, Mombasa and Ukunda.

– CAJ News