Zimbabwe journalists first to receive COVID-19 jabs

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN journalists are among the first personnel to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, received recently from China.

They are part of the initial batch of professional to be vaccinated.

Although it is not yet publicly announced, the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is widely believed to have considered all 2 500 journalists in the country to receive COVID-19 jabs during the first phase that started this week.

However, some journalists were skeptical of the vaccine.

On Monday, Zimbabwe received 200 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from the Asian country.

More vaccines are expected before the end of February.

The Southern African nation of more than 14 million has started administering the doses this week.

“The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week,” Mnangagwa stated in his Twitter profile.

He added, “The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwe’s economy can flourish.”

Zimbabwe has imposed a strict lockdown since April last year.

This has been detrimental to the economy, which before the outbreak was suffering hyperinflation, cash problems and high unemployment.

Zimbabwe has reported 35 421 cases, including 1 418 deaths.

– CAJ News