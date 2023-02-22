China wary of Nigeria pre-poll protests

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – CHINA has reminded its citizens in Nigeria to strengthen security precautions in the wake of protests ahead of elections.

Protests against cash shortages and fuel scarcity have overshadowed poll preparations in the West African country.

Violence has also preceded elections set for Saturday.

The Chinese mission noted there had been protests comprising road blockade, tyre burning while bank outlets and gas stations had been destroyed in Edo, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Oyo states.

The embassies and consulates in Nigeria remind Chinese citizens and institutions to pay close attention to the security trends in the area where they are located, and share security information in a timely manner.

Chinese must stay away from high-risk and sensitive areas and avoid unnecessary outings. They must avoid going to election rallies, demonstrations and other areas, as well as airports, shopping malls, religious places and other crowded areas as well as avoid night travel and travelling alone.

Chinese have been advised to make emergency preparations.

The Asians must strictly implement various safety measures, pay attention to storing drinking water, food, fuel and other daily necessities.

“In case of emergencies and dangerous incidents, you should deal with them calmly and avoid publishing sensitive remarks related to elections,” read a statement.

China has heavily invested in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

– CAJ News