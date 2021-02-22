South Africa’s judiciary under attack

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concern at the allegations of impropriety raised by some politicians against the South African judiciary.

He noted that without proof, these allegations were an affront to South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“Unless supported by evidence, such claims undermine confidence in our courts, and weaken our Constitutional order,” the president wrote in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

Ramaphosa’s sentiments follow his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, defying the Constitutional Court to appear before a commission probing alleged corruption under his presidency.

Opposition leader, Julius Malema, has also raised allegations.

Politicians have accused judges of political agendas and accepting bribes.

“If such claims were true, it would mean that there are some within the judiciary who are failing to uphold the values and principles with which they have been entrusted,” Ramaphosa said.

He urged people with evidence of wrongdoing by judges to bring it forward so that appropriate action was taken.

“There are clear processes established in law to deal with allegations of misconduct against members of the judiciary,” Ramaphosa said.

– CAJ News