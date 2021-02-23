MTN boosts e-learning in SA, salutes matriculants

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is enhancing access to e-learning in South Africa in 2021, with the distribution of 100 tablets in each of the nine provinces.

The mobile operator also rewarded the country’s top 183 matriculants with laptop computers.

As part of its broader national Back-to-School Campaign, MTN will follow this up with the distribution of the 100 tablet computers to each province from March 1-5.

These tablets will be made available to Grade 10 to 12 Mathematics, Science, learners taking ICT-related subjects.

MTN Foundation supports the use of technology to address the socio-economic challenges experienced in disadvantaged communities.

Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, said the organisation hoped the handover of tablets would provide access to e-learning and an increase in digital skills within disadvantaged communities.

Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said the programme was aligned to sustainable development goals, which aimed to provide children and youth with quality and accessible education plus other learning opportunities, such as e-learning platforms.

“The majority of our interventions are therefore ICT-driven,” she explained.

MTN joined the Department of Basic Education and provincial education departments in congratulating the matriculants across the country for their hard work and dedication in the face of odds.

“This past year truly tested the mettle of our matriculants, with leaners facing unprecedented challenges ahead of the biggest exams of their school careers. We congratulate them on achieving an outstanding national result despite the challenges,”Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said.

The matric Class of 2020 achieved a 76,2 percent pass rate.

– CAJ News