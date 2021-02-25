from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE digital transformation drive in East Africa has accelerated with the graduation of 27 consultants in a programme initiated by a global enterprise application software firm.

The individuals are beneficiaries of the Young Professional Programme, SAP’s flagship digital skills build initiative.

After switching to a fully virtual delivery in light of COVID-19, opportunities were created for candidates from more countries to participate in the programme.

The latest group of graduates from East Africa included candidates from Ethiopia and Kenya as well as giving candidates in Tanzania and Uganda their first opportunity to receive SAP training and certification as part of the programme.

Cathy Smith, Managing Director at SAP Africa, said the pandemic had accelerated digital transformation, creating greater need for digital skills.

“Organisations across the continent continue to adapt to a world reshaped by the pandemic, fast-tracking their digital transformation journeys in an effort to maintain business productivity and drive innovation,” she said.

The executive said it was vital that SAP customers and partners had access to the depth of SAP skills they need to thrive.

“This latest cohort of graduates will play an important role supporting organisations across the East African region,” Smith said.

With renewed focus on regional and pan-African cooperation through initiatives such as the newly-launched Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and the East Africa Community, African countries and citizens have the opportunity to collaborate more than ever.

Since its inception in 2012, the SAP Young Professional Programme, an initiative under SAP Skills for Africa, has trained more than 3 150 individuals across 31 countries.

Beneficiaries include more than 1 390 in Africa.

The two-to- three-month programme covers SAP software technical and functional knowledge and certification, with a key focus on the latest SAP innovations.

“Soft and future skills trainings ensure graduates can make an immediate impact in the organisations they work for after graduation”, explained Marita Mitschein, Managing Director of the SAP Training and Development Institute.

Mitschein, also the Senior Vice President Digital Skills at SAP Southern Europe, Africa and Middle East, launched the programme in 2012.

The next East Africa programme is scheduled to start at the end of March. Recruiting is open for candidates from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

– CAJ News