Southern Africa’s e-commerce hub set for Eswatini

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – ESWATINI is set to host an electronic commerce hub to serve the entire Southern African region.

This is among the highlights of a partnership the country has secured with the United States and Taiwan.

The three countries are working to identify private sector opportunities that will strengthen the information technology sector in the Southern African country.

Recently, the embassies of the US and Taiwan in the Kingdom of Eswatini partnered with the latter to host a virtual partnership opportunity delegation.

The virtual delegation included business leaders from the US and Taiwan who met with Eswatini Minister of Commerce Manqoba Khumalo.

The event featured US Ambassador to Eswatini, Jeanne Maloney, Taiwan Ambassador, Jeremy Liang, the US State Department’s Managing Director for Global Partnerships, Thomas Debass, and Prosper Africa’s Managing Director for Africa Operations, Brinton Bohling.

The meeting discussed several areas related to high-tech collaboration, including the development of the regional e-commerce hub. It could not be established when the facility would be established.

“This initial virtual partnership opportunity delegation will be followed with further engagement to build upon the key sector opportunities that were identified during the meeting,” a statement from the US Department of State read.

E-commerce is the activity of electronically buying or selling of products on online services or over the internet.

– CAJ News