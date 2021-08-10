Botswana stock market on a decline

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has recorded a decline of more than 8 percent in equity turnover over the past year.

As at the end of July 2021, a total equity turnover of P370,7 million (US$33,4 million) was recorded from traded volumes of 267 million shares compared to P405,3 million recorded from 174, 9 million shares in 2020.

This is the lowest half-year equity turnover since 2018 when P1,143 billion was recorded.

Local companies contributed 65,5 percent to total equity turnover or P243 million in monetary terms while local individuals contributed 6,2 percent or P23,2 million in monetary terms during the period under review in 2021.

Foreign companies contributed 22,1 percent or P82 million to total equity turnover while foreign individuals and brokers contributed 6 percent (P22,4 million).

The value of bonds traded during the period under review was P979,7 million compared to P683,1 million traded during the same period in 2020.

As at end of July 2021, the market capitalisation of listed bonds stood at P22,1 billion.

Botswana’s economy is heavily reliant on diamond production.

– CAJ News