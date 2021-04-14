Rwanda a blueprint for e-mobility in Africa

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – THE introduction of a set of electric vehicles maintains Rwanda’s position as a leader in sustainable mobility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda (VWMSR) is leading the drive, with the unveiling of its second charging station for the e-vehicles in the capital Kigali.

The VW brand previously introduced a fleet of four e-Golfs and one charging station in the city in October 2019, as part of an e-mobility pilot project in partnership with Siemens.

Rwanda thus is the first African country to introduce a VW e-vehicle.

The fleet has since expanded to 20 e-Golfs, which are mainly used as shuttles through VWMSR’s mobility services.

The second charging station, located at the Kigali Convention Centre, has been unveiled in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Dr Jean d’Arc Mujawamariya.

She said the shift to sustainable mobility was a priority for the East African country hence it has developed a new Environment and Climate Change Policy that calls for this transition.

“The progress made to date is very encouraging,” Mujawamariya said.

“I commend VWMSR for the investment made to deliver this charging station, and encourage all businesses and the public to make the switch to electric mobility.”

VW’s pilot project in Rwanda serves as a blueprint for e-mobility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“As Volkswagen Rwanda, we are proud to be leading this charge in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Serge Kamuhinda, CEO of VWMSR, said.

– CAJ News