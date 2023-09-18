Mastercard, Crisis24 partner for travellers’ safety and security

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MASTERCARD has partnered with Crisis24 to provide commercial customers with comprehensive travel risk management solutions

The partnership is active in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

The technology company said this partnership follows the realisation that the past few years have highlighted the renewed importance of keeping employees safe – in the workplace, and while traveling.

Through the partnership with Crisis24, Mastercard will provide Travel and Expenses (T&E) cardholders with a comprehensive risk management platform underpinning its travel risk management offering.

Available across the EEMEA region, the Crisis24 platform offers travel and business-related risk assessments and mitigation recommendations.

“People are vital resources for companies, and as such, a human-centric approach to risk management is critical,” said Clyde Rosanowski, Senior Vice President of Commercial Solutions, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“Through our partnership with Crisis24, we’re building on our robust T&E offerings with a leading risk management solution which may enable corporates to enhance employees’ safety and the quality of experiences while on business travel.”

Crisis24’s new risk management platform complements Mastercard’s existing T&E solutions and is hailed as the first of its kind to be offered on commercial cards in the region.

“We’re pleased to partner with Mastercard to provide their commercial customers with access to the most comprehensive travel risk management solutions available,” said Craig Sweet, Managing Director, Northern Europe for Crisis24.

He said their proprietary platform combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) with the largest team of intelligence analysts monitoring and feeding information on a wide variety of risks across the globe.

“Our solutions enable organizations to easily meet their duty of care requirements by helping them make informed decisions and proactively manage risks to their people both internationally and domestically,” Sweet said.

– CAJ News