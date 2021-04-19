Boko Haram spy nabbed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN troops have arrested a suspected informant of the Boko Haram allegedly responsible for the renewed attacks by the Islamist sect northeast of the country.

The suspect identified as Modu Ari is believed to have played a part in the attacks on troops bases by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State.

An army spokesman disclosed the man had confessed to have revealed troops’ movements and position to the Boko Haram collaborators.

“An investigation is however ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations,” Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the Director Army Public Relations

Military operations are ongoing at the Timbuktu Triangle, which is a stronghold of the Boko Haram.

Yerima said although troops repelled the attacks by insurgents, some soldiers had been killed.

The number of soldiers killed could not be ascertained.

In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim, encouraged troops to remain dedicated in the effort to eliminate the terrorists.

“He (Ibrahim) charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions,” Yerima said.

The army appealed to citizens to provide information that could assist the army tackle the insurgency by Boko Haram.

– CAJ News