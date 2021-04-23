Survey reveals extent of SA’s ICT skills deficit

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 25 skills are in shortage within South Africa’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Data Scientist, ICT Security Specialist, and Data Management Manager are considered the top three skills that are the scarcest.

This is according to the ICT Sector Survey 2021, whose report industry experts from the Black IT Forum (BITF) compiled.

Compiled by Marilyn White Radebe – BITF’s Deputy President and CEO of the Soma Solutions Group, along with Executive Members – Mfundo Hlope and Sean Achim of the Black IT Forum, has recently been released with the purpose of giving industry specific input towards the 2020 Critical Skills List Report by Labour Market Intelligence Research Programme.

The survey showed that LinkedIn, Career Junction and Company websites were most common platforms used by jobseekers while newspapers have shown a decline, rated at the lowest together with WhatsApp and Facebook.

Learnerships/internship/graduate programmes are often offered to graduates to provide them with the necessary skills for their work roles.

This results of the survey showed that majority of the respondents who are employed, 51 percent of them have participated in a graduate/internship/learnership programme and an overall 49 percent of them think that their careers developed because of the programme.

BITF represents the interests of black students, professionals and businesses in the ICT sector.

Its main focus is the formulation of transformational programmes and economic inclusion.

– CAJ News