Keeper crisis hits SuperSport

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SUPERSPORT United are facing a goalkeeping crisis ahead of the weekend fixture against Baroka.

Current first choice keeper, George Chigova, is racing against time to be fit for the encounter against the Limpopo side at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The Zimbabwean shot-stopper, who has at last made his SuperSport United debut in the absence of the injured Ronwen Williams, suffered a knock in the 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

“George picked up a knock yesterday (Tuesday). He is on his way for a scan,” a club spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The outcome of the scan could not be ascertained at the time of going to press.

Chigova joins a lengthy list of players to suffer injuries lately as Matsatsantsa’s initially promising title challenge fizzles.

Injury has sidelined Williams, the captain, since the 3-0 loss away to Cape Town City on April 10.

It was a record-extending 109th successive match he has featured in.

Chigova has been between the posts in the subsequent fixtures against Golden Arrows, Black Leopards and Swallows.

Longtime understudy, Boalefa Pule, has deputised him.

SuperSport United have been unfortunate with injuries in recent weeks, which has seen their form tumble.

The DStv top scorer, Bradley Grobler, Gampani Lungu, Giuly Manziba and Thamsanqa Gabuza have been among casualties.

Fullback Onismor Bhasera and midfielder Teboho Mokoena have also spent time on the sidelines.

Winless in nine matches, SuperSport United occupy sixth position on 37 points, ten less than log leaders and cross city rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ninth-placed Baroka are on 28 points.

