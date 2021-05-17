New luxurious Vic Falls hotel close to opening

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE multimillion dollar hotel that is the latest such facility in the prime resort town is set to open its doors in the Victoria Falls in July.

Spencers Creek is building the Palm River Hotel on the edge of the Zambezi River, at a cost of US$24,6 million.

The 71-room four-star hotel, built in partnership with Old Mutual Zimbabwe, targets high end travelers to Zimbabwe’s tourism capital.

Spencers Creek already runs Ilala Lodge Hotel group, another luxurious facility, in the town.

Heather Kay, the Ilala Lodge general manager, said the new hotel would comprise 60 deluxe rooms, two deluxe suites, two honeymoon suites, two family suites, three executive suites, one presidential suite and one Palm River Villa inclusive of three bedrooms.

It is also sensitive to disability as it includes two wheelchair accessible rooms.

“Construction of Block A (Acacia) and Block B (Baobab) made up of predominantly Deluxe rooms and a Presidential Suite, together with a refreshing 20-metre infinity pool are now complete and await the arrival of the first guests,” Kay said.

She said Block C (Combretum) and the main area including the reception, dining hall, bar and fresco restaurant are currently receiving the last of their final touches in preparation for the opening.

Block D (Duiker-berry), Block E (Ebony) and Block F (Fig) are being constructed and expected to be finished this November.

Kay said the hotel is elegantly appointed with comfort and space in mind and the interior design of the rooms is focused on bringing the stylish use of natural tones, locally sourced materials and artwork reflective of the area together.

She said the tastefully modern style of the Queenslander is reflected in the inside as well as the outside, giving a new sense of luxury in the resort city providing guests with comfortable modern convenience.

A river deck on the edge of Zambezi and a large alfresco dining area under a canopy of trees offering an A’la carte service, an outdoor bar, conferencing and events facilities, a pool that transforms into a star wonder-lit completes the luxury.

Palm River has made plans for a shuttle to transport clients between town and the lodge via some areas of interest such as the rainforest, Big Tree, Victoria Falls Bridge and Zambezi National Park.

The Palm hotel is one of a number of tourism developments in Victoria Falls.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa toured the site before construction last year in August.

Construction was delayed by challenges posed by COVID-19.

Recently built lodges in the area include Shearwater Village Explorer, Wild Horizon’s Old Drift and Mbano Manor Hotel and Mpala Jena Camp.

