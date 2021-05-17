South Africa blasts Israel for Palestine bombardment

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has denounced Israel for the worsening conflict with Palestine.

The president, writing in his weekly letter, expressed South Africa’s solidarity with Palestine amid the deadly attacks.

Ramaphosa said the “senseless” and continued Israeli bombardment of Gaza would have devastating consequences for more than 2 million people who have been suffering under an illegal Israeli blockade for 14 years.

“As is always the case, it is civilians who will bear the brunt, with their homes and livelihoods destroyed.”

Ramaphosa said Israel’s actions were a violation of international law.

“They show a total disregard for successive United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that call for an end to the occupation of Palestinian land and for the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Ramaphosa urged for a peaceful resolution.

He pledged South Africa’s commitment to being part of international efforts aimed at reviving a political process that would lead to the establishment of a viable Palestinian state existing side-by-side in peace with Israel, and within internationally recognised borders.

“The two-state solution remains the most viable option for the peoples of Israel and Palestine, and must continue to be supported.”

Since Israeli security forces launched assaults on worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem last week, the violence has now engulfed the Gaza Strip, large parts of the West Bank and a number of Israeli cities.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at least 40 children have been killed in Gaza since May 10. Over half of them were under ten years old.

Israeli forces last week destroyed a multi-storey building that housed a number of media organisations.

“Far too many lives have been lost to this intractable conflict. The continued occupation of Palestinian land and the suffering of the Palestinian people is a blight on the conscience of humanity,” Ramaphosa said.

