Canada-Africa business chamber welcomes Pompigne-Mognard

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Canada-Africa Chamber of Business has appointed Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to the organisation’s Senior Advisory Board.

It is an independent, not-for-profit organisation with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments, who are among its members.

“We are immensely honoured to welcome a leading global media icon -and a son of Africa – to our senior board, as we drive a new chapter in Canada-Africa trade and investment,” said the Chairman of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Sebastian Spio-Garbrah.

“Our existing work with APO Group has seen millions of dollars in media exposure across the continent. We believe Mr. Pompigne-Mognard and APO Group will be key to our next phase of dramatic growth as a 27-year-old institution committed to Canada-Africa trade and investment.”

Pompigne-Mognard founded APO with savings of €10 000, as start-up capital.

The objective was to provide international and African media access to reliable news about the continent’s economy, businesses and investment.

“Mr Pompigne-Mognard will no doubt play an important and strategy role in Canada-Africa trade and investment in the context of our mandate to accelerate the commercial ties between this great G7 nation and our incredible continent, Africa,” Spio-Garbrah said.

– CAJ News

.