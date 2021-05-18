Ethiopian Airlines vaccinates staff against COVID-19

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines has started vaccinating its employees against COVID-19.

Front line employees with direct contact with customers and partners are a priority in the exercise that started last Friday.

All employees will get the second dose of the vaccine four weeks after they take their first dose.

In addition, Ethiopian Airlines has launched a high-end COVID-19 testing lab at its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, to revitalize the passengers’ business by creating seamless travel experience that includes COVID-19 testing to passengers that are departing or transiting via the capital city.

“I am happy to announce that we have imported COVID-19 vaccination for our group employees,” said Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer.

He said safety was a priority and vaccination of employees would enhance the safety of colleagues and customers onboard and on the ground.

“Vaccination of employees will increase passengers’ confidence to fly with us. This is a big milestone in our fight against the pandemic and we hope to welcome our passengers with fully vaccinated employees in flight and on ground.”

Ethiopian Airlines has transported more than 27 million vaccines to over 24 countries.

– CAJ News