ICC urged to probe Israel war crimes against Palestine

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CALLS are rising for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Israel’s violations of international law and human rights abuses during attacks on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

#Africa4Palestine, the human rights organisation, backed such a probe.

“We as an organisation have been supporting the Palestinian call for Israel to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court,” spokesperson, Tisetso Magama, stated.

#Africa4Palestine thus welcomed the statement by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, in Parliament on Friday (today), where she condemned bombings and killings of the innocent.

“The international community must stop this impunity. South Africa should support the International Criminal Court in the planned investigation of the abuse of human rights by the Israeli Government,” the minister is quoted as saying.

Pandor’s statement came on the back of the strongest yet condemnation by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, against Israel and its “apartheid type of state.”

#Africa4Palestine will with community members and various organisations hold Palestine solidarity events around South Africa.

After 11 days Israel has killed over 230 Palestinians including more than 60 children and three pregnant women.

More than 1 900 Palestinians have been injured.

Over 1 800 homes have been destroyed and 90 000 Palestinians have been displaced.

– CAJ News