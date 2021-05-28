Lenovo retains PC market leadership in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO’S keeping its leading market share in South Africa for the third consecutive quarter mirrors the global success of the Chinese company.

Thibault Dousson, Country General Manager at Lenovo South Africa, disclosed they had jumped 8 percent from the previous quarterly results, now claiming a total market share of 28,5 percent in the personal computer (PC) market.

“As a company, these results indicate that we are going from strength-to-strength, as we continue to live up to our brand promise of providing smarter technology for all, by unveiling the very best innovations in technology for our customers to empower their businesses, professions and personal lives.”

Dousson acknowledged channel partners and teams throughout South Africa.

“Our successes would not be possible without their support and the excellent service they provide.”

On Thursday, the Lenovo Group announced record results for fourth quarter and fiscal year.

Fourth quarter revenue grew at 48 percent year-to-year to US$15,6 billion.

Profit recorded its highest growth rate in two years – with pre-tax income of $380 million and net income of $260 million – up 392 percent and 512 percent respectively.

The Q4 results closed out a record year, with annual group revenue surging past $60 billion, adding more than $10 billion on the previous fiscal year.

Profit grew faster, with pre-tax income of almost $1,8 billion and net income of $1,2 billion – both up more than 70 percent year-on-year.

– CAJ News