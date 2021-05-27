Over 1 million Ethiopians in dire need

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 1,7 million people displaced due to conflict are in need of urgent assistance in northern Ethiopia.

They are across 265 locations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and neighboring Afar and Amhara.

This is according to data collected by the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

The data reveals the extent to which people have fled to towns and cities to seek humanitarian assistance and gain access to essential services.

According to the analysis of DTM and partner datasets, there is a pressing need to deal with growing food insecurity, particularly to assist those displaced, as well as providing shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene and other non-food items in the overcrowded sites across the conflict-affected area.

Since the beginning of the crisis, IOM has been monitoring the humanitarian and displacement situation through monthly area-based assessments, which capture the number of displaced persons, their locations and needs to inform the wider humanitarian response.

IOM has pledged to continue to expand its assessment coverage in the north so that the needs of more displaced people can be assessed.

Since 2018, DTM has been the official source for displacement data in Ethiopia.

