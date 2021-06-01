Ramaphosa investment crusade receives Singularity boost

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PLANS are underway to grow an African investment innovation ecosystem by connecting South Africa and the continent’s top entrepreneurs and innovative businesses with global venture capitalists, institutional funds, private investors and global thought leaders.

This is in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent appeal at the South Africa Investment Conference for more investments into the country, by focussing on how to bring investment into South Africa and Africa so as to create an investment ecosystem in which to harness Africa’s true potential.

This will be achieved under the SingularityU Exponential Finance Summit online 2021, scheduled for July 28 – 30.

A diverse range of topics to be addressed at this year’s summit will include Leadership and Investment, Exponential Technology, Crypto/Blockchain, Future of Banking, Scaling, 5G, Cybersecurity, Social Impact, Inclusive Growth, nonfungible tokens (NFT’s), Gaming and decentralized finance (DEFI).

The goal is to empower delegates with the latest future focussed knowledge and potential solutions to solve the global challenges, such as water, energy, education, financial inclusion, the future of work, food security, governance and prosperity.

“We understand that capital is oxygen for any business and breathes life, sustainability and growth,” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

“This is why it is so important for us to develop and build an investment innovation ecosystem in South Africa. In this way we can improve the quality of life for all South Africans through a booming, abundant economy.”

Furthermore, the 2021 Exponential Finance summit will place specific focus on innovation that will drive scalable investment, digital business acceleration and stimulate deal flow.

“As we continue SingularityU’s journey to future proof Africa, it is essential to harness the expertise that is available in our network to cultivate an economy that is advantageous for investors,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

The SingularityU Exponential Finance Summit 2021 will be hosted in collaboration Deloitte and MTN.

– CAJ News