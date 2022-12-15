South African Airways reopens Vic Falls route

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Airways (SAA) has re-launched flights to Victoria Falls in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

This is anticipated to improve access to Victoria Falls, riding on the improved connectivity between the two countries.

Mike Madiro, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Transport, said the return of SAA would continue with its open skies policy, which has seen new players entering the aviation industry.

Winnie Muchanyuka, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive, said the return of SAA to Victoria Falls was an achievement for the tourism and aviation sectors.

“SAA has capacity to bring volumes to Victoria Falls as it connects the region to the outside world,” Muchanyuka said.

She is the former SAA Zimbabwe country manager.

COVID-19 and financial difficulties had grounded the airline.

Prior to that, SAA, one of leading airlines in the region, had been using an A330-300 airbus on the route cementing its position as South Africa’s flagship carrier.

The airline resumed flights into Zimbabwe to Robert Mugabe International Airport in September last year and had not started flying into Victoria Falls, the tourism destination.

“When we resumed Zimbabwe was among the countries we started operating in. Resuming flights enhances relations. It contributes to diplomatic cooperation,” Fikile Mhlontlo, SAA Chief Finance Officer, said.

– CAJ News