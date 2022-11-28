Must-win for Cameroon and Ghana in Qatar

from HUSSEIN HUSSAIN in Doha, Qatar

Special Correspondent

DOHA, (CAJ News) – CAMEROON and Ghana must win their matches against European and Asian opposition, respectively, on Monday to revive their campaigns at the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Both are wallowing at the wrong end of their groups and it is non-negotiable that they collect maximum points in these six pointers.

With the horrendous hosts humiliated and hounded out, and the characteristically chaotic Canada joining them out of the tournament, the two African sides must avoid the disgrace of linking up with them at the exit turnstile.

Cameroon resume Monday’s proceedings with a Group G contest against Serbia at the Al-Janoub in Al-Wakrah.

If the only meeting between the two sides, in 2010, is anything to go by, a thriller is on the cards at the 40 000-capacity stadium rated one of the most technologically-advanced in the world.

This arena boasts 5G connectivity and thousands of Wi-Fi access points but those are off-field luxuries for these two under-pressure teams.

Serbia won the friendly encounter in 2010. They prevailed 4-3 after twice coming from behind.

Typical Serbian steadfastness and Cameroonian complacency were on display that eventful day.

The Central African outfit has not won a match at the World Cup since defeating Saudi Arabia at Japan/Korea 2022, when current coach, Rigobert Song, was captain.

They have been singing the blues.

The woeful wait for a win continued last Thursday with a 1-0 whimper against Switzerland.

The Indomitable Lions, third in the standings, lacked roar and bite. An exacerbation to the pain was Breel Embolo, born in the Cameroon capital Yaoundé 25 years ago, scoring the winner for the Swiss.

Bottom side Serbia meanwhile lost 2-0 to the mighty Brazil in their opener.

With the Indomitable Lions toothless and Serbia’s Eagles flightless in their opening matches, this is a must-win encounter for both under-pressure Cameroon and Serbia.

Brazil and Switzerland will contest the other Group G match at the Stadium 974 in the Ras Abu Aboud area of the capital Doha.

Group H meanwhile kicks off with a potential thriller between Ghana and South Korea at the Education City in Al Rayyan.

This will mark the tenth meeting between the Black Stars and The Tigers of Asia.

Both sides have won four games each of those contests. The other match-up ended in a draw.

Coach Nana Otto Addo will hope Ghana therefore reproduces a performance that saw them dismantle the East Asian team 4-0 when the rivals last met in 2014.

Jordan Ayew scored a hat trick in that match and is again a potential source of goals for the bottom-placed Ghanaians.

Ghana lost 3-2 amid controversial circumstances in their opener against Portugal last Thursday, the same day South Korea held Uruguay to a scoreless draw.

Portugal will be in action against the Uruguayans at Lusail in the other Group H assignment.

– CAJ News