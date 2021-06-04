Band 6 to retain Huawei wearables market share

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Huawei Band 6, the latest addition to the company’s wearables line, will be available in South Africa in a fortnight.

It will be available on Huawei’s Online (Store) and across select retailers in South Africa priced at R1 699 (slightly over US$117).

The newest member of the Huawei Band series will be available to pre-order on June 11th and on the shelves on the 18th.

The band, unveiled to the local market on Thursday, will be available in two different colour variants of Graphite Black and Sakura Pink.

“Over the past few years there has been a significant increase in people becoming invested in their personal health and well-being, which has led to a concurrent increase in the demand for smart wearables with health monitoring and fitness tracking capabilities,” Justin Sun, General Manager at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said.

The executive said however, the premium price of these devices was often a pain point for South Africans working on a budget.

“Huawei addresses this with its HUAWEI Band 6, which brings all the features seen on its smartwatch into the form factor and price of a smart band, making it more accessible it to be a lot more than just a smart band.”

He said Huawei’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer service led to the brand becoming the biggest brand in the wearables market in South Africa.

The Band 6 is Huawei’s first smart band to include a 1,47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use.

The 96 workout modes include 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping and 85 more customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types, offering wide coverage of workout tracking.

– CAJ News