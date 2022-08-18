SA Tourism expands promotion in overseas market

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism is bolstering the campaign to market the country in the United States (US) and beyond.

America is South Africa’s biggest source market abroad.

Themba Khumalo, the SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operations Officer, Nomasonto Ndlovu, were in the US at the time of publishing this article.

They were to conduct a series of Global Advocacy Engagements alongside the US hub team.

Starting with trade, media and stakeholder engagements in Los Angeles, the delegation was attending Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas, the famous Entertainment Capital of the World.

Virtuoso Travel Week brings together thousands of top luxury travel professionals and providers from over 100 countries.

The duo was scheduled to meet top travel advisors and trade media specialising in luxury and experiential travel.

The SA Tourism delegation also met Thandile Babalwa Sunduza, Consul General of South Africa in Los Angeles.

The US recently overtook the United Kingdom (UK) as the biggest overseas source market for tourists to South Africa.

– CAJ News