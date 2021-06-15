African journalists demand action against Israel

from TINTSWALO BALOYI in Johannesburg, South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’s largest journalist group has called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against media workers during its recent attacks on the Gaza Strip and elsewhere in Palestine.

The resolution came at the end of a just-concluded two-day African Journalists Leadership Conference which took place in Accra, Ghana.

The Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) organised the meeting to discuss challenges facing African journalism, and the precarious working conditions of journalists in the continent and throughout the world.

Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed, FAJ President, urged the African Union (AU) and governments on the continent to stand on the right side of history by unequivocally condemning the human rights violations committed by the Israeli government.

“The search for permanent solutions required governmental interventions,” he said.

Journalists and media have not been spared the conflict.

Last month, forces destroyed a building that housed the Associated Press (AP) news agency and several other media outlets.

The destruction of the Al-Jalaa building was widely regarded as a brazen attempt to silence journalists covering Israel’s military attacks.

In less than a week, Israel bombed the offices of at least 18 media outlets.

In early June, Israeli police assaulted and arrested journalist, Givara Budeiri, while she was covering a demonstration against the forced expulsions of Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Two other journalists running a viral social media campaign about Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, were also arrested.

– CAJ News