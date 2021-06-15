Sleeping tourism giant Binga needs awakening

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – TEEMING with sand beaches hot springs and wildlife, the north-western district of Binga is tipped to be Zimbabwe’s next tourism hub.

Investments pending, the area is earmarked to be in the same level as the adjacent Victoria Falls, the country’s most popular destination.

Tourism players believe there is potential to transform Binga, a sleeping giant into a tourism hotspot, riding on the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Farai Chimba, the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) national vice chairman, said Binga could complement Victoria Falls as the country’s tourism draw card.

“There is great potential in Binga which when properly invested in can actually lure tourists. We have coastal towns like Durban and Binga could give this region such treat,” Chimba said.

The Zimbabwean Government, about four years ago, designated the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Binga SEZ, whose idea is to integrate economic activities, catapult growth and improve livelihoods in the Matabeleland North province.

Binga is a tourism destination sitting on untapped tourism opportunities especially with regards to sand beaches that are not being fully utilised on the Zambezi River.

The district has the potential to attract thousands of tourists but lacks the necessary infrastructure for the drive.

There are hot springs, wildlife, boating, crocodile farming and some of the economic activities like fishing and rich cultural activities in Binga.

Sand beaches are on the edge of Lake Kariba, the world’s largest man-made lake and reservoir

Sifiso Buhlungu, the Matabeleland North Volleyball Association chairperson, said the two beaches in Binga could transform the province into a sports tourism destination.

Nqobizitha Ndlovu, the Minister of Tourism, said, “We designated Binga to be part of the tourism corridor from Victoria Falls through Hwange to Karoi but it remains a sleeping giant whose awakening will open great development opportunities for Zimbabwe.”

Wayne Dietrechsen, the Jimba Safaris Zimbabwe owner and managing director, said a number of high profile people have visited the sand beach.

He said the place is usually at its peak between April and December as people do weddings.

The majority of locals are the BaTonga, also resident in Zambia.

– CAJ News